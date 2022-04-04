You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash injures one, closes South Street in Hyannis

April 3, 2022

HYANNIS – A two-vehicle crash sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened on South Street at High School Road. One of the vehicles was reportedly smoking after the crash but Hyannis firefighters quickly put out the fire. South Street was closed in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

