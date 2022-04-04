HYANNIS – A two-vehicle crash sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened on South Street at High School Road. One of the vehicles was reportedly smoking after the crash but Hyannis firefighters quickly put out the fire. South Street was closed in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Crash injures one, closes South Street in Hyannis
April 3, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Sets Up System for Towns to Acquire COVID Money
- Officials Urge Caution after Fire at Fort Devens
- Dennis Officials Warn That Fuel Assistance Season Ends Soon
- Barnstable County Scales Back Employee Testing Policy
- Bill Banning Hairstyle Bias Approved by Massachusetts Senate
- Sunday Journal – Walk for Hope Looks to Fight Housing Crisis
- Sunday Journal – American Lung Association
- Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands United Way Hosts Casey Sherman
- Steamship Authority Almost Finished with Waterside Terminal Work
- Cape Cod Healthcare Announces April Blood Drives
- Audio: Local Physician Running Boston Marathon to Honor COVID Victims
- Environmental Group Announces Leadership Roles
- Chamber of Commerce Launches New Educational Program for Businesses