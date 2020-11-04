You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash involving mail truck injures one in Falmouth

Crash involving mail truck injures one in Falmouth

November 4, 2020

FALMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash in Falmouth sent one person to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. The crash happened around 1:20 PM on John Parker Road off Sandwich Road. One of the vehicles was a U.S. Postal Service mail truck which struck a tree. The crash is under investigating by Falmouth Police.

