FALMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash in Falmouth sent one person to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. The crash happened around 1:20 PM on John Parker Road off Sandwich Road. One of the vehicles was a U.S. Postal Service mail truck which struck a tree. The crash is under investigating by Falmouth Police.
Crash involving mail truck injures one in Falmouth
November 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
