BOURNE – A crash involving a tractor-trailer was adding to delays approaching the Sagamore Bridge. The crash happened about 9 AM near the start of the lane closure before the bridge. No serious injuries were reported. The Mass State Police Truck Team was investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash involving semi snarling traffic before Sagamore Bridge
April 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
