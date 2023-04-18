You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash involving semi snarling traffic before Sagamore Bridge

Crash involving semi snarling traffic before Sagamore Bridge

April 18, 2023

BOURNE – A crash involving a tractor-trailer was adding to delays approaching the Sagamore Bridge. The crash happened about 9 AM near the start of the lane closure before the bridge. No serious injuries were reported. The Mass State Police Truck Team was investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 