BOURNE – Delays were reported after a crash between a septic truck and a car in Bourne shortly after 8 AM Monday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound before the Sagamore Bridge. One person was treated and released at the scene. No septic spillage was reported but some debris had to be removed from the roadway. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Crash involving septic truck, car slows commute off Cape
December 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
