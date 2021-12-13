You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash involving septic truck, car slows commute off Cape

December 13, 2021

BOURNE – Delays were reported after a crash between a septic truck and a car in Bourne shortly after 8 AM Monday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound before the Sagamore Bridge. One person was treated and released at the scene. No septic spillage was reported but some debris had to be removed from the roadway. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

