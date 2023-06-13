SANDWICH – A car reportedly struck a utility pole in Sandwich shortly before 5 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Tupper Road leaving the pole and wires down in the roadway. No serious injuries were reported. Eversource and Verizon were responding to replace the pole. Sandwich Police shutdown the area between Route 6A & Merchant’s Road to traffic. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Crash knocks down utility pole in Sandwich
June 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
