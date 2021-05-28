You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash leaves car impaled on guardrail in West Barnstable

Crash leaves car impaled on guardrail in West Barnstable

May 28, 2021

WEST BARNSTABLE – Three people are lucky to be alive after an early morning crash in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 1:15 AM on the Service Road between Shootflying Hill Road and Oak Street. Photos show the guardrail impaled through the windshield. Three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 