Crash leaves car impaled on guardrail in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – Three people are lucky to be alive after an early morning crash in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 1:15 AM on the Service Road between Shootflying Hill Road and Oak Street. Photos show the guardrail impaled through the windshield. Three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.