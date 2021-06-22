You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Centerville

Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Centerville

June 22, 2021

CENTERVILLE – A crash left a vehicle on its roof in Centerville. The crash happened shortly before 5 PM Tuesday on Old Stage Road between Great Marsh Road and Shootflying Hill Road. The driver was able to self extricate and was evaluated by EMTs. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

