DENNIS – A single vehicle crash left the car on its roof in Dennis. The crash happened about 3:45 AM on Route 28 east of School Street. The vehicle may have struck a utility pole before overturning. The driver was out of the vehicle when rescuers arrived and appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Dennis Police were investigating the crash and determining if the driver would face any charges.
Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Dennis
June 25, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
