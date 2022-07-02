WEST BARNSTABLE – An early morning crash left a vehicle on its roof in some trees in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 3:15 AM on Route 132 by the entrance to Cape Cod Community College. All occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The driver was reportedly taken into custody by Barnstable Police on suspicion of operating under the influence of liquor.
Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in some trees in West Barnstable
July 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Post Offices, Town Services to Close for Independence Day
- Champ Homes Receives Grant from Cape and Islands United Way
- Fourth of July Fireworks Times Across the Cape
- Sunday Journal – Oyster Shell Recycling with Joshua Gee
- Sunday Journal – Plastic Pollution with the World Wildlife Fund
- Sunday Journal – THRIVE Program with Housing Assistance Corporation and the Cape and Islands United Way
- AG Healey Offers Tips on Summer’s High Electricity Rates
- Swimmers Raise $185,000 at Buzzards Bay Swim
- Biden Backs Filibuster Exception to Protect Abortion Access
- Officials Ask Residents Be Mindful of Others During Independence Day Weekend
- Crewless Robotic Mayflower Ship Reaches Plymouth Rock
- Cape Cod’s Low Inventory, Buyer Timelines Affecting Home Sales
- Supreme Court Limits EPA in Curbing Power Plant Emissions