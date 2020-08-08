You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash leaves vehicle on its roof on exit 6 offramp to Route 132

Crash leaves vehicle on its roof on exit 6 offramp to Route 132

August 8, 2020

BARNSTABLE – A crash left a vehicle on its roof in Barnstable around 9 AM Saturday. The crash happened on the Route 6 exit 6 offramp to Route 132. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The cause of the crash is under investigation by State Police. The offramp was closed while the scene was worked.

