Crash leaves vehicle on its side in Mashpee

Crash leaves vehicle on its side in Mashpee

February 16, 2023

MASHPEE – A crash left a vehicle on its side in Mashpee. The crash happened shortly after 8 PM Thursday on Quinaquisset Avenue at Brewster Road. The driver was out of the car and was evaluated by EMTs. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

