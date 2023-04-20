You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash leaves vehicle on roof in Sandwich

Crash leaves vehicle on roof in Sandwich

April 20, 2023

SANDWICH – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its roof. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 130) at Lentell St. shortly after 4:30 PM Thursday afternoon. A utility pole was struck but appeared to be undamaged. Three people were treated and released at the scene. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

