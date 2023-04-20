SANDWICH – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its roof. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 130) at Lentell St. shortly after 4:30 PM Thursday afternoon. A utility pole was struck but appeared to be undamaged. Three people were treated and released at the scene. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash leaves vehicle on roof in Sandwich
April 20, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
