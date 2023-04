BOURNE – A single-vehicle crash left the vehicle on its roof. The crash happened shortly before 10 PM Saturday on Route 6 westbound between Route 130 and the Sagamore Bridge. The driver was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Shortly before midnight, a pickup truck overturned onto its roof on Route 6 west just before the Sagamore Bridge. The driver was able to self-extricate and was transported to a hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating both crashes.