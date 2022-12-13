You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash leaves vehicle on side in Yarmouth

Crash leaves vehicle on side in Yarmouth

December 13, 2022



YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side in Yarmouth. The crash happened just after 10 AM Tuesday on Buck Island Road at West Yarmouth Road. No serious injuries were reported. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area until the scene was cleared.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

