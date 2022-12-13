YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side in Yarmouth. The crash happened just after 10 AM Tuesday on Buck Island Road at West Yarmouth Road. No serious injuries were reported. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area until the scene was cleared.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Crash leaves vehicle on side in Yarmouth
December 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Former Medical Director Sues Cape Cod Healthcare
- Barnstable Seeking Federal Aid for Sea Street Extension Project
- Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chair Charged With Museum Theft
- Provincetown’s Short-Term Rental Fee Begins in New Year
- EPA Issues Statement to Holtec Warning Them of Illegality of Discharge
- Third Suspect Arrested in Connection with Martha’s Vineyard Bank Robbery
- Cape Cod Community College Recognized For Sustainability Efforts
- “Serious Implications” For Proposed Septic Changes in Falmouth
- Nonprofit Offers Transportation Service to Local Veterans
- Hospitalizations Signal Rising COVID-19 Risk For Seniors
- Dan’l Webster Inn Sells For Over $6 Million
- Grant Fraud by Local Clean Energy Company Results in Prison
- Airlines Expand Deal That U.S. Is Trying to Break Up