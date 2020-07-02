FALMOUTH – A single-vehicle crash left the vehicle over a guardrail on its roof in Falmouth. The crash happened shortly before 9 PM on John Parker Road at Harris Hill Road. The driver was able to get out of the wreck and was evaluated. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Crash leaves vehicle over guardrail on its roof
July 1, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
