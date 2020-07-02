You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash leaves vehicle over guardrail on its roof

Crash leaves vehicle over guardrail on its roof

July 1, 2020

FALMOUTH – A single-vehicle crash left the vehicle over a guardrail on its roof in Falmouth. The crash happened shortly before 9 PM on John Parker Road at Harris Hill Road. The driver was able to get out of the wreck and was evaluated. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 