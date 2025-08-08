You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash leaves wires down on vehicle in Mashpee

MASHPEE – A traffic crash left a vehicle with a communications wire down on top of it. The collision happened about 6:45 PM Thursday when the vehicle apparently struck a support pole on Old Barnstable Road near Wampanoag Drive. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Mashpee Police are investigating how the crash occurred.

