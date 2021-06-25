You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash near Dennis/Harwich line on Route 6 causing major delays

Crash near Dennis/Harwich line on Route 6 causing major delays

June 25, 2021

HARWICH – A two vehicle crash was causing heavy delays on Route 6 on the Dennis/Harwich line. A pickup and minivan reportedly collided westbound just before the Dennis line around 3:30 PM Friday. Reports say two people were being transported to Cape Cod Hospital with several others being evaluated at the scene. Traffic was backed up in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 