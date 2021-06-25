HARWICH – A two vehicle crash was causing heavy delays on Route 6 on the Dennis/Harwich line. A pickup and minivan reportedly collided westbound just before the Dennis line around 3:30 PM Friday. Reports say two people were being transported to Cape Cod Hospital with several others being evaluated at the scene. Traffic was backed up in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Crash near Dennis/Harwich line on Route 6 causing major delays
June 25, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
