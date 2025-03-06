You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash on Route 28 in Hyannis causes traffic delays

Crash on Route 28 in Hyannis causes traffic delays

March 6, 2025

HYANNIS – A two-vehicle crash was reported in Hyannis shortly after 4:30 PM Thursday. The collision happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) just past Walton Road by the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Mall. Despite significant damage, no serious injuries were reported but traffic was backed up in the area. A walk sign post was knocked down in the collision which is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 