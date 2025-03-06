HYANNIS – A two-vehicle crash was reported in Hyannis shortly after 4:30 PM Thursday. The collision happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) just past Walton Road by the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Mall. Despite significant damage, no serious injuries were reported but traffic was backed up in the area. A walk sign post was knocked down in the collision which is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Crash on Route 28 in Hyannis causes traffic delays
March 6, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
