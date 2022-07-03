You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash on Route 3 before Sagamore Bridge injures one, slows traffic

Crash on Route 3 before Sagamore Bridge injures one, slows traffic

July 3, 2022

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash on Route 3 before the Sagamore Bridge about 9 AM Sunday morning injured one person and slowed traffic. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

