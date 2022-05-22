You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver, passenger escape serious injury after car colides with boat trailer on Route 6 in Provincetown

Driver, passenger escape serious injury after car colides with boat trailer on Route 6 in Provincetown

May 22, 2022



PROVINCETOWN – A traffic crash left quite a scene in Provincetown Sunday afternoon. The crash happened about 3 PM on Route 6 inbound between Snail Road and Conwell Street. Two vehicles were involved along with a boat on a trailer. Two people in a Honda Civic that was wedged under the boat trailer evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Both were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Provincetown Police.

