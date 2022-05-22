PROVINCETOWN – A traffic crash left quite a scene in Provincetown Sunday afternoon. The crash happened about 3 PM on Route 6 inbound between Snail Road and Conwell Street. Two vehicles were involved along with a boat on a trailer. Two people in a Honda Civic that was wedged under the boat trailer evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Both were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Provincetown Police.
Driver, passenger escape serious injury after car colides with boat trailer on Route 6 in Provincetown
May 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
