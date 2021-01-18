ORLEANS – A crash in Orleans left one person injured and tied up traffic for a time. The crash happened on Route 6A near the exit ramp from Route 6 eastbound around 3:30 PM. A couple of other victims were treated and released at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.
Crash on Route 6A in Orleans injures one
January 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
