Crash on Route 6A in Orleans injures one

January 18, 2021

ORLEANS – A crash in Orleans left one person injured and tied up traffic for a time. The crash happened on Route 6A near the exit ramp from Route 6 eastbound around 3:30 PM. A couple of other victims were treated and released at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.

