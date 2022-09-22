BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute
September 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
