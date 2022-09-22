You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute

Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute

September 22, 2022

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

