Crash reconstruction called after rollover in Mashpee

January 14, 2022

Mashpee Police/CWN

MASHPEE – One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Mashpee Friday morning. The crash happened about 7 AM on Main Street (Route 130) just south of Artisan Way near the Sandwich town line. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was rushed by ambulance to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Mashpee Police reported the road would be closed for a couple of hours for crash reconstruction and investigation.

