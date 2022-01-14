MASHPEE – One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Mashpee Friday morning. The crash happened about 7 AM on Main Street (Route 130) just south of Artisan Way near the Sandwich town line. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was rushed by ambulance to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Mashpee Police reported the road would be closed for a couple of hours for crash reconstruction and investigation.
Crash reconstruction called after rollover in Mashpee
January 14, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
