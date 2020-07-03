You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash reported on Route 6 at Dennis/Harwich line

Crash reported on Route 6 at Dennis/Harwich line

July 3, 2020

DENNIS – A serious crash was reported on Route 6 near the Dennis/Harwich town line. At least two injuries were reported. Westbound traffic was being diverted at exit 10 and eastbound was heavily backed up Motorists should seek alternate routes. State Police were on scene investigating the crash.

