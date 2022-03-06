You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash reported on Route 6 by Wellfleet Drive-In

Crash reported on Route 6 by Wellfleet Drive-In

March 6, 2022

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet and Eastham officials were called to a traffic crash on Route 6 near the Wellfleet Drive-In about 11:30 AM Sunday. Reports say everyone was able to get out of the vehicles. Four people were evaluated by EMTs. Traffic was tied up in the area. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 