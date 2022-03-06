WELLFLEET – Wellfleet and Eastham officials were called to a traffic crash on Route 6 near the Wellfleet Drive-In about 11:30 AM Sunday. Reports say everyone was able to get out of the vehicles. Four people were evaluated by EMTs. Traffic was tied up in the area. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Crash reported on Route 6 by Wellfleet Drive-In
March 6, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
