YARMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly struck the guardrail at the eastbound exit 72 (Willow Street) offramp around 9:45 AM Tuesday morning. The driver was evaluated at the scene. Traffic delays were likely in the area for a time. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Crash reported on Route 6 eastbound at Willow Street exit
March 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
