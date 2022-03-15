You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash reported on Route 6 eastbound at Willow Street exit

Crash reported on Route 6 eastbound at Willow Street exit

March 15, 2022

YARMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly struck the guardrail at the eastbound exit 72 (Willow Street) offramp around 9:45 AM Tuesday morning. The driver was evaluated at the scene. Traffic delays were likely in the area for a time. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

