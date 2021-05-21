You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash sends vehicle into bridge abutment in Yarmouth

Crash sends vehicle into bridge abutment in Yarmouth

May 20, 2021

YARMOUTH – A car and a SUV collided on Station Avenue near Route 6 sending the car into a bridge abutment early Thursday evening. Despite heavy damage, no serious injuries were reported. Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays for a time.

