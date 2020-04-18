You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash sends vehicle onto traffic island on Route 28 side of Cape Cod Mall

April 18, 2020


HYANNIS -At about 2:30 PM Saturday afternoon, There was a two vehicle crash on Route 28 at the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Mall. An SUV and a car colidied with the car ending up on a traffic island hitting a sign. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

