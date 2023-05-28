Crash seriously injures one, closes Route 149 in Marstons Mills





MARSTONS MILLS – A traffic crash shut down a section of Route 149 in Marstons Mills. The crash happened near the Cape Cod Airfield about 6 PM Sunday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Airfield to airlift a victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Route 149 was closed between the Race Lane roundabout and Osterville/West Barnstable Rd. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN