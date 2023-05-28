MARSTONS MILLS – A traffic crash shut down a section of Route 149 in Marstons Mills. The crash happened near the Cape Cod Airfield about 6 PM Sunday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Airfield to airlift a victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Route 149 was closed between the Race Lane roundabout and Osterville/West Barnstable Rd. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Crash seriously injures one, closes Route 149 in Marstons Mills
May 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Post Offices Will Be Closed on Memorial Day
- Federal Government Giving Away Falmouth’s Nobska Lighthouse
- Sunday Journal Video – Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Talks COVID Retrospective and Future Initiatives
- Sunday Journal – Executive Director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness’s (NAMI) Cape Cod Branch Jackie Lane
- Declining Housing Sales on Cape Cod Due to Market Inactivity
- New Lower Prices Announced by Cape Light Compact
- CapeFLYER Celebrates 10 Years with $10 Round-Trips
- Figawi Race Sets Sail Saturday
- Cape Cod Towns to Hold Ceremonies, Close Offices for Memorial Day
- Trump, DeSantis Rivalry Intensifies as Florida Governor Enters 2024 Presidential Race
- Recent Shark Attacks Worry U.S. Beach-Goers, Yet Experts Say They’re Very Rare
- Overnight Ocean Street Detours in Hyannis Begin May 30
- Barnstable County Highlights Mental Health Awareness for Youths