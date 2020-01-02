HYANNIS – A three-vehicle crash slowed the evening commute in Hyannis Thursday evening. The crash happened about 5 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by Cape Tire. Two people were evaluated for injuries. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Crash slows evening commute in Hyannis
January 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
