Crash slows evening commute in Hyannis

January 2, 2020

HYANNIS – A three-vehicle crash slowed the evening commute in Hyannis Thursday evening. The crash happened about 5 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by Cape Tire. Two people were evaluated for injuries. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

