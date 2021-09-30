YARMOUTH – A crash slowed the evening commute on Route 6 in Yarmouth late Friday afternoon. The crash happened shortly after 5 PM westbound at the exit 75 (old exit 8) overpass. The vehicle suffered heavy front end damage. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash slows evening commute on Route 6 in Yarmouth
September 30, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
