You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash slows evening commute on Route 6 in Yarmouth

Crash slows evening commute on Route 6 in Yarmouth

September 30, 2021

YARMOUTH – A crash slowed the evening commute on Route 6 in Yarmouth late Friday afternoon. The crash happened shortly after 5 PM westbound at the exit 75 (old exit 8) overpass. The vehicle suffered heavy front end damage. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 