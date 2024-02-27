You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash slows morning commute in Barnstable

Crash slows morning commute in Barnstable

February 27, 2024

BARNSTABLE – A three-vehicle crash slowed the morning commute Tuesday. The crash happened about 8:30 AM on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Shootflying Hill Road. Four people were treated and released at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash which slowed traffic until the scene was cleared.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 