BARNSTABLE – A three-vehicle crash slowed the morning commute Tuesday. The crash happened about 8:30 AM on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Shootflying Hill Road. Four people were treated and released at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash which slowed traffic until the scene was cleared.
Crash slows morning commute in Barnstable
February 27, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
