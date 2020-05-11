You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash slows morning commute on Route 6 in Brewster

Crash slows morning commute on Route 6 in Brewster

May 11, 2020

BREWSTER – A two-vehicle crash slowed the morning commute in Brewster. The crash happened sometime after 8:30 AM Monday on Route 6 eastbound near Freeman’s Way. One person was evaluated by EMTs. The crash is under investigation by State Police

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 