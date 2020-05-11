BREWSTER – A two-vehicle crash slowed the morning commute in Brewster. The crash happened sometime after 8:30 AM Monday on Route 6 eastbound near Freeman’s Way. One person was evaluated by EMTs. The crash is under investigation by State Police
Crash slows morning commute on Route 6 in Brewster
May 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Coast Guard Taps Cellphone Location Data to Speed Searches
- Film About Gay Head Lighthouse Move Goes National
- State Officials Remind Horse Owners to Vaccinate Against Mosquito-Borne Diseases
- Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce Looking to Summer Amid COVID-19
- Massachusetts Lawmakers Hold First Remote Vote in State History
- Massachusetts Nurses Association Concerned by Cape Cod Healthcare Furloughs
- Habitat for Humanity Continuing to Plan for the Future Remotely Amid Pandemic
- Repairs to Old Bass River Road Bridge Begin Monday
- Public Hearing on Massachusetts Remote Learning Set for Wednesday
- Duffy Health Center Names New CFO
- Cape Conservatory Offers Personalized In-Person And Virtual Music-Grams
- Buzzards Bay Swim Cancelled Due to COVID-19
- Eversource Partners With Food Forest Initiative To Grow Edible Shrubs