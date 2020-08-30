WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle crash was causing delays for travelers headed off Cape Sunday morning. The crash happened sometime after 9:30 AM on Route 6 westbound by exit 5. No serious injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Crash slows off Cape traffic on Route 6 in West Barnstable
August 30, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
