BOURNE – A traffic crash shortly after 8 AM Saturday morning was causing delays approaching the Sagamore Bridge. The crash happened on Route 3 before the bridge. EMTs evaluated victims but no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Crash slows traffic approaching Sagamore Bridge
July 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Statewide Drought Conditions Reach Cape Cod
- Thirty More Cases of Monkeypox Confirmed in Mass.
- Sunday Journal – Fishing for the Mission 22
- Sunday Journal – CARE for the Cape and Islands
- Sunday Journal – Love Local Fest
- Sunday Journal – Woods Hole Film Festival
- Mosquitos Carrying West Nile Virus Found in Sandwich
- Massachusetts Lawmakers OK Compromise Climate Change Bill
- Judge Dismisses Conservation Law Foundation’s Lawsuit Against Barnstable
- Cyanobacteria Prompts Dennis Beach Closures
- Friday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Up to $630 Million
- Cape League All-Star Game in Wareham is Saturday
- Fall Start Expected for Barnstable Sewer Expansion Work