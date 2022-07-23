You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash slows traffic approaching Sagamore Bridge

July 23, 2022

Traffic backed up approaching the Sagamore Bridge.
MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – A traffic crash shortly after 8 AM Saturday morning was causing delays approaching the Sagamore Bridge. The crash happened on Route 3 before the bridge. EMTs evaluated victims but no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

