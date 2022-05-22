BOURNE – A traffic crash slowed traffic trying to get off the Caoe for a time. The crash happened around 12:30 PM Sunday on Route 6 the Sagamore Bridge. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash slows traffic approaching Sagamore Bridge
May 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Lack of Inventory Slowing Cape Cod Real Estate Sales
- Memorial Day Travel Levels Projected to Bounce Back
- Sandwich Schools Get New Superintendent
- Lane Closures on Hyannis Roads Due to Offshore Wind Project
- Sunday Journal – AAA Travel Forecast
- Sunday Journal – First Sharks of the Season with OCEARCH
- Sunday Journal – Hazardous Waste On Cape Cod
- Amid Shortage, A Baby Center Launches Formula Drive
- Estimated Canal Bridge Replacement Costs Range from $3 to $4 Billion
- Barnstable July 4th Fireworks Postponed
- Yarmouth Voters Decide Two Select Board Seats
- Lobstermen Praise New Fisheries Legislation
- Brewster Fire/Rescue responds to motor vehicle crash late Wednesday evening