You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash slows traffic approaching Sagamore Bridge

Crash slows traffic approaching Sagamore Bridge

May 22, 2022

Traffic approaching crash scene. MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – A traffic crash slowed traffic trying to get off the Caoe for a time. The crash happened around 12:30 PM Sunday on Route 6 the Sagamore Bridge. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 