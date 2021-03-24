You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash slows traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth

Crash slows traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth

March 24, 2021


YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle collision in Yarmouth caused traffic delays for a time. A Hyundai Sonata and a Honda Accord collided by the Cape Cod Inflatable Park early Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

