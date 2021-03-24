YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle collision in Yarmouth caused traffic delays for a time. A Hyundai Sonata and a Honda Accord collided by the Cape Cod Inflatable Park early Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Crash slows traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth
March 24, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
