Crash slows traffic on Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich

January 21, 2020

SANDWICH – A traffic crash caused significant delays along Route 6 in Sandwich. The crash happened around 9 AM on the eastbound side between exits 3 and 4. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. State Police are investigating the crash.

