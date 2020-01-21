SANDWICH – A traffic crash caused significant delays along Route 6 in Sandwich. The crash happened around 9 AM on the eastbound side between exits 3 and 4. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. State Police are investigating the crash.
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich
January 21, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
