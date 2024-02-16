You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Barnstable

Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Barnstable

February 16, 2024

BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 westbound at Route 132 (Exit 68) shortly before 4 PM. The rear-end style collision resulted in no serious injuries but traffic was delayed getting past the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 