BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 westbound at Route 132 (Exit 68) shortly before 4 PM. The rear-end style collision resulted in no serious injuries but traffic was delayed getting past the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Barnstable
February 16, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
