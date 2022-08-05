You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

August 5, 2022

Carrie Medina Notaro/CWN

EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused delays for motorists headed up Cape on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened around 12:30 PM near Brackett Road. The drivers were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Eastham Police are investigating the crash.

