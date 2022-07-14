You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Truro

Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Truro

July 14, 2022


TRURO – A traffic crash caused slowdowns for a time Thursday morning. The collision happened on Route 6 by Whitmanville Road. Luckily no injuries were reported. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
