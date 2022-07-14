TRURO – A traffic crash caused slowdowns for a time Thursday morning. The collision happened on Route 6 by Whitmanville Road. Luckily no injuries were reported. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photo by a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Truro
July 14, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable Alters Election Precinct Boundaries
- Season’s First West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquito Sample Announced
- Barnstable County Officials Stress Issue of Housing and Water Quality
- Beacon Hill Lawmakers Support Veterans Bill
- GOP’s Doughty Promises Better Cape Water Quality, New Bridges if Elected Governor
- Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard Remain in Mild Drought
- White House Urges Caution on COVID Variants, Pushes Boosters
- Strawberry Hill Road Sewer Project Starts Line Striping
- Mashpee Meets with State Experts on Wastewater
- Beech Forest Trail Boardwalk Repairs Begin
- Falmouth to Introduce New Carts for Recycling
- State Lawmakers Propose $1 Billion Total in Combined Tax Relief Plans
- Cape Cod Foundation Receives $1.36 M for Food Security