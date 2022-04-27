YARMOUTH – A vehicle went off Route 6 and into the median woods in Yarmouth Wednesday morning. EMTs evaluated the driver for unknown injuries. The crash happened eastbound before Exit 85 (Union Street). The left lane was blocked causing traffic slowdowns. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Yarmouth
April 27, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
