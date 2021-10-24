WELLFLEET – A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic along Route 6 in Wellfleet near the Eastham town line. The crash happened about 10:45 AM by Gill Lane. One person was treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 near Wellfleet/Eastham line
October 24, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
