You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash slows traffic on Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth

Crash slows traffic on Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth

July 25, 2022

YARMOUTH – Traffic delays were reported on Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth Monday morning. A crash was reported on the overpass of Union Street in Yarmouth shortly before 8:30 PM. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Several others were treated and released at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 