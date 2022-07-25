YARMOUTH – Traffic delays were reported on Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth Monday morning. A crash was reported on the overpass of Union Street in Yarmouth shortly before 8:30 PM. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Several others were treated and released at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth
July 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- David Ortiz Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
- Falmouth Beach Reopens After Water Quality Issues
- Monkeypox Declared Global Health Emergency
- Officials Continue to Monitor West Nile Risk
- Alvin Makes Its Deepest Dive Ever
- State’s Unemployment Rate Sees Slight Drop
- Olympia Sports to Close Its Remaining 35 Stores
- Statewide Drought Conditions Reach Cape Cod
- Thirty More Cases of Monkeypox Confirmed in Mass.
- Sunday Journal – Fishing for the Mission 22
- Sunday Journal – CARE for the Cape and Islands
- Sunday Journal – Love Local Fest
- Sunday Journal – Woods Hole Film Festival