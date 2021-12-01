Crash snaps pole, brings down wires in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car vs pole crash closed Turner Road in Falmouth Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in front of #60 near Hidden Pond Road Way. The pole was broken and wires brought down to the roadway. The driver was evaluated at the scene. Eversource was called to replace the pole. The popular shortcut between Sandwich Road and Thomas B. Landers Road was expected to be closed for an extended time. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.