HYANNIS – A four-vehicle crash snarled the evening commute in Hyannis. The crash happened about 5:15 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Bearse’s Way. Several people were evaluated but all declined transport to the hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Crash snarls evening commute in Hyannis
January 11, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pelosi Says House Will Impeach Trump, Pushes VP to Oust Him
- Community College Offers Free Manufacturing Program
- Barnstable School District Extends Remote Learning Period
- Virtual Event on PFAS Chemicals to be Held in February
- FCC Cracks Down on Robocalls
- State Awards Over $300,000 in Wildlife Grants
- New Funding For COVID-19 Testing Announced
- Survey Seeks to Provide Insight into 2021 Business Operations
- Falmouth Chamber Of Commerce Preparing New Guide
- Buzzards Bay Coalition Names New VP of Engagement
- Massachusetts Coastal Coalition To Hold Annual Meeting
- Alzheimer’s Family Support Center to Hold Mindfulness Event
- Twitter Bans Trump, Citing Risk of Violent Incitement