Crash snarls evening commute in Hyannis

January 11, 2021

HYANNIS – A four-vehicle crash snarled the evening commute in Hyannis. The crash happened about 5:15 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Bearse’s Way. Several people were evaluated but all declined transport to the hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

