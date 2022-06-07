You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash snarls evening rush hour in Eastham

Crash snarls evening rush hour in Eastham

June 7, 2022

EASTHAM – A three-vehicle crash caused delays for the evening commute in Eastham. The crash happened about 5 PM on Route 6 at Samoset Road. Several people were evaluated at the scene but no serious injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 