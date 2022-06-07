EASTHAM – A three-vehicle crash caused delays for the evening commute in Eastham. The crash happened about 5 PM on Route 6 at Samoset Road. Several people were evaluated at the scene but no serious injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.
Crash snarls evening rush hour in Eastham
June 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Beach Cleanup and Seal Walk Will Celebrate World Ocean Day
- Autonomous Mayflower Reaches North American Shores – in Canada
- Hundreds Charged with Crimes in Capitol Attack
- 4Cs Aviation Program to Receive Donated Aircraft
- US Added 390,000 Jobs in May as Hiring Remained Robust
- Heroes In Transition Highlights Community Partnerships
- Plan to Restore Cape Cod’’s Ponds Seeks Funding Source
- Public Health Officials Offer Safety Guidance For Summer Months
- Pleasant Bay Alliance to Resume Water Monitoring Program
- Massachusetts Democrats Gather for State Party Convention
- Ringo Starr Gets Honorary Degree from Boston Music School
- Agreement Reached for Joint Base Cape Cod Water Systems
- Cape Cod Schools Hold Graduation Ceremonies