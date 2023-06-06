Crash snarls traffic at Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported shortly after noon Tuesday on the Sagamore Bridge. Traffic camera images showed heavy backup approaching the scene. No injuries were reported. CWN has learned one of the vehicles had a trailer with a horse in it. The horse was not injured. Mass State Police were enroute along with wreckers to remove the vehicles. By 1 PM all lanes had reopened.

Photos by MassDOT/CWN

