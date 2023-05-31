Crash snarls traffic crash on Sandwich Road in Bourne

BOURNE – A rear-end collision late Wednesday afternoon resulted in no serious injuries but did cause significant traffic delays. The crash happened on Sandwich Road near the Gallo Ice Arena. Further details were not immediately available.
Photo by Laura Sullivan, a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!
May 31, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
