HARWICH – A single-vehicle crash snarled traffic for a time in Harwich. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound between exits 10 and 11. The driver was treated and released at the scene. State Police are investigating the crash. Traffic was backed up for a time until the scene could be cleared.
Crash snarls traffic on alley section of Route 6 in Harwich
March 10, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Governor Baker Enacts State of Emergency Over Virus
- Trump Plans Payroll Tax Relief in Response to Coronavirus
- Falmouth Police Officer Resigns After Report Shows Pattern of Misconduct
- Record Turnout for State’s Democratic Presidential Primary
- Peake Secures Funding For Bridge Approaches in State Bond Bill
- Guest Conductor Announced for Nantucket Pops Concert
- Massachusetts Gas Prices Fall 7 Cents
- Terrio Announces Re-election Campaign for Dennis Selectman
- Real Estate Sales Volume Dips in February on Cape Cod
- Public Information Session on Proposed Council on Aging Facility to be Held Saturday
- Fernandes Secures Amendment For Airport Ride Share Regulations
- Due Date Approaching for Orleans Excise Tax Bills
- 41 Confirmed Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases