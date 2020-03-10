You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash snarls traffic on alley section of Route 6 in Harwich

Crash snarls traffic on alley section of Route 6 in Harwich

March 10, 2020

HARWICH – A single-vehicle crash snarled traffic for a time in Harwich. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound between exits 10 and 11. The driver was treated and released at the scene. State Police are investigating the crash. Traffic was backed up for a time until the scene could be cleared.

